Socomec India appoints Nida Khanam as HR Head

Chennai, Apr 2 (PTI) Leading global specialist in Low Voltage (LV) power management Socomec India, has appointed Nida Khanam as its Head, Human Resources, the company said on Tuesday.

With over two decades of experience, Khanam would be the HR Head for India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, Bhutan, and Nepal.

She succeeds Nisha Gupta Malhotra who would now support the mission of Environmental, Social, and Governance in the Asia Pacific region, a company statement said here on Tuesday.

Prior to the new role, Khanam was serving Omega Seiki Mobility Pvt Ltd as its Chief People Officer.

At Socomec India, Khanam would be responsible for driving Human Resource functions across commercial and plant operations, as well as spearheading initiatives to enhance employee engagement, talent development and organisational effectiveness.

"We are delighted to welcome Nida Khanam to lead the Socomec Greater India Team. We look forward to her contributions in driving our HR strategy and supporting our employees in achieving their full potential," Socomec Greater India Regional Managing Director Meenu Singhal said.

Early this year, Socomec India unveiled its strategic expansion plan to enter into Sri Lanka and Bangladesh markets opening up new opportunities for business growth. PTI VIJ ROH