Sodexo, Adani join hands to offer skill development programme for youth in remote areas

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) Sodexo on Monday said it has joined hands with Adani to offer a comprehensive skill development programme for the youth in remote locations.

Advertisment

The collaboration is aimed at skilling, training, and placement opportunities for the youth in remote locations, Sodexo said in a statement.

The programme will pilot at Mundra and Bhuj in Gujarat comprising a batch of over 150 youth, it added.

"Both organisations look forward to witnessing the positive transformation of the youth involved in the programme.

Advertisment

"Based on the success of this initiative in Mundra and Bhuj, Adani Skill Development Centre intends to scale similar initiatives in more tier-II and III cities and remote locations with a target to upskill over 500 youth by 2024," Adani Skill Development Centre Operations Head Amitkumar Thakker said.

Sodexo will lead the training initiative with the course module development, coaches and guides, on-the-job training and certification, while the Adani Skill Development Centre will recruit the youth and provide infrastructure support.

"Based on the success of the pilot, we intend to scale the initiative across the nation where there is an acute shortage of labour in hospitality and facility management services.

"Our target is to enable first-time recruitment for 7,000 youth, of which 25 per cent are women," Sodexo India Managing Director Sambit Sahu said. PTI SM TRB