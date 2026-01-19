Software company EscrowTech rebrands as EscrowNXT

Chennai, Jan 19 (PTI) EscrowTech India, the country’s pure-play software escrow services provider, was officially rebranded as EscrowNXT, the company said on Monday.

The move was to underscore its focus on next-generation software escrow solutions for AI-driven systems, enhanced capabilities, and global expansion.

Software escrow is a secure, tripartite arrangement between a software developer, a client or end user, and an independent escrow provider, under which the software’s source code and documentation are held safely and released only if predefined events, such as vendor insolvency or contract breaches, occur.

EscrowNXT officially came into effect on January 1, 2026. Founded in 2005 as EscrowTech India, the company has served over 500 clients, including leading Indian and international BFSI institutions and prominent software companies.

"With a focus on next-generation software escrow solutions for AI-driven systems, EscrowNXT plans to incorporate automated verification and smart contract integration," the Chennai-based firm said in a release here.

As part of its international growth strategy, the company is establishing an office in Dubai to strengthen its presence in the GCC region and support regional enterprises and financial institutions, it said.

"Escrow services protect clients by ensuring business continuity when vendor support fails, while helping developers build trust and credibility without exposing their intellectual property. By acting as a neutral custodian, escrow services reduce risk and strengthen confidence for all parties in today’s fast-evolving digital landscape," the release said.

"As the first mover in software escrow in India, EscrowNXT has played a pivotal role in mitigating enterprise risks such as vendor insolvency, technology obsolescence, and regulatory compliance, including the Reserve Bank of India’s requirements on source code access for critical applications," Arun Mahadevan, managing director, EscrowNXT said. PTI JSP JSP KH