Soil degradation on 30 pc of India's land poses threat to agriculture: Agri minister

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday expressed concern over soil degradation affecting 30 per cent of India's land and stressed the need for urgent measures to maintain soil quality for sustainable farming.

Advertisment

Addressing a global conference on soil through video conferencing, Chouhan said improving soil health is crucial for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to zero hunger, climate action and life on land.

"We are producing more than 330 million foodgrains annually and exporting worth USD 50 billion. This success however comes with concerns, especially regarding soil health," the minister said.

According to Chouhan, about 30 per cent of India's land is experiencing degradation due to rising fertiliser consumption, imbalanced use of fertilisers, exploitation of natural resources and wrong soil management practices.

Advertisment

The minister highlighted various government initiatives, including the distribution of more than 220 million soil health cards to farmers and the promotion of micro irrigation, organic and natural farming methods.

However, he emphasised that more focused efforts are needed, particularly in view of rising temperatures, erratic rainfall patterns and climate change challenges.

A new programme on modern agriculture will soon be launched to bridge the gap between scientists and farmers, Chouhan added.

Advertisment

Speaking at the event, Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand questioned the limited adoption of conservation agriculture and zero tillage methods in India and South Asia, despite their successful implementation in South American countries like Brazil and Argentina.

While some NGOs and private companies are promoting regenerative agriculture and natural farming, these initiatives remain limited in scope, Chand told the conference, calling on the Indian Soil Scientists Society (ISSS) to spearhead larger-scale solutions.

The conference was attended by ICAR Director General Himanshu Pathak, Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Authority Chairperson Trilochan Mohapatra, and ISSS President H Pathak. PTI LUX DR