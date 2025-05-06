Solar energy production under PM Kusum Yojana crosses 1,000 MW in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 6 (PTI) Solar energy production in Rajasthan has crossed 1,000 MW under the PM Kusum Yojana, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

Almost 1.7 lakh farmers have started getting electricity during the day, it said.

Under Component-A and Component-C of PM Kusum Yojana, electricity is being provided during the day to more than 70,000 agricultural consumers by setting up 560 grids connected to decentralised solar power plants, it said.

In Component-B of this scheme, agricultural pumps of about 1 lakh farmers have been connected to solar energy, as per the statement.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said the state is working towards providing farmers electricity to farmers during the day for agricultural work by 2027.

This scheme is important in the direction of realising this resolution. It has also been included as a flagship scheme by the state government.