Solar energy transforms Bilaspur DC Office

Bilaspur (HP), Sep 29 (PTI) The Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner's Office in Himachal Pradesh has become the first "Green DC Office" complex in the state, following the establishment of a rooftop solar power plant with the support of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) at an estimated cost of Rs 70 lakhs.

Integrated with two previously installed off-grid plants of 15 kW and 5 kW capacity, the complex now has a combined solar generation capacity of nearly 130 kW. The project has not only solved the problem of erratic power supply, but also set a new benchmark for sustainable governance, officials said on Monday.

The Bilaspur DC office complex faced perpetual low-voltage problems for years, affecting the functioning of multiple departments and also eased the billing problem.

Earlier, eight separate bills were being issued to the Deputy Commissioner's Office, Additional DC, Assistant DC, District Revenue Office, SDM office, Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar offices, creating complications in billing, but with the solar power plant in place, the entire office complex now runs on a single metre, streamlining the system and enhancing energy efficiency.

The financial impact of this transition has been equally striking, and monthly electricity bills, which earlier ranged between Rs 90,000 and Rs 1 lakh, have been drastically reduced to just Rs 10,000, Bilaspur DC Rahul Kumar said, adding that the money saved can be utilised in other schemes.

The project, on average, generates 520 units of electricity per day, with peak performance during summers and helps maintain a steady supply throughout the year, depending on sunlight availability, and the solar panels come with a warranty of 25 years, which has made the inverters redundant, he added.

This initiative is a part of the state government's ambitious plan to make Himachal, India's first "Green Energy State" by March 31, 2026, and the broader roadmap includes expanding solar power, introducing electric buses, large-scale afforestation, and setting up green hydrogen plants.

This initiative was more than just cost-cutting and encompasses the convergence of economic savings and environmental conservation by adopting clean energy, and the Bilaspur DC Office has taken the lead, and other offices can follow the path to long-term development, he added. PTI BPL BAL BAL