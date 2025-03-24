Solar industry body seeks zero duty structure for cells, modules under Indo-US trade pact

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The India Solar Manufacturing Association (ISMA) on Monday asked the government to include solar cells and modules in the proposed free trade agreement between India and the US to eliminate duties on these products.

In its recommendations to the government on the ongoing India-US trade agreement talks, ISMA in a letter to the New and Renewable Energy Ministry has requested to facilitate zero-duty trade between India and the US on solar cells and modules.

The body has also requested for zero-duty trade of polysilicon, ingots, and wafers between India and the US, saying it will support India's entry into manufacturing of upstream segments.

There should also be zero-duty imports of capital goods and equipment used in PV manufacturing industry from the United States and additional incentives for US fabricators to set up manufacturing bases in India.

"India's solar manufacturing industry stands at the threshold of becoming a global leader. With the right trade architecture in place, supported by disciplined policy continuity and robust safeguards, the proposed bilateral trade agreement with the United States could mark a defining moment in India's Industrial and clean energy journey," ISMA said in the letter. PTI ABI MR