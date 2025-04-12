Solar push: UP govt to train 10,000 'Paryavaran Sakhis'

Lucknow, Apr 12 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said it has launched an initiative through the State Rural Livelihood Mission aimed at empowering rural women with economic independence.

This time, the focus is on fostering innovation in the solar energy sector, with a plan to train 10,000 'Paryavaran Sakhis' and connect them with sustainable livelihood opportunities, according to an official statement.

"This forward-looking step, envisioned by CM Yogi Adityanath, is a significant stride toward enhancing women's self-reliance while advancing the green energy movement. The initiative is expected to mark a new milestone in Uttar Pradesh's journey toward environmentally sustainable development," it said.

As part of this mission, Prerna Ojas Private Limited is actively engaged in promoting solar energy solutions, including solar product manufacturing, decentralized solar systems, clean cooking products, and solar retail outlets, the government said.

In FY2024-25, a solar manufacturing unit was established in Lucknow, and 414 solar shops were launched across 207 development blocks in 20 districts, directly benefiting 414 women entrepreneurs, it said.

"Additionally, 80 solar-based food processing units, including dryers and defridges, were installed, and 60 women were trained as 'Surya Sakhis.' This initiative is opening new pathways for women to participate in and contribute to the technical and renewable energy sectors," it said.

Mission Director Deepa Ranjan highlighted that a comprehensive roadmap has been laid out to position Uttar Pradesh as a hub of solar energy and women-led entrepreneurship over the next three years.

"As part of this vision, solar product manufacturing units will be established in every division of the state. Covering all 18 divisions, these units will directly employ 540 women. They will focus on the production of solar panels, batteries, and other advanced solar technologies -- catering to both local demand and wider market reach," she stated.

In addition to manufacturing units, the Yogi government has charted an ambitious plan to set up 3,304 solar retail outlets across 826 development blocks - averaging four shops per block, the government said.

"These shops will function as centers for the sale and repair of solar lanterns, mobile chargers, and small household appliances. Through this initiative, 3,304 women will gain financial independence while simultaneously boosting rural solar penetration," it said.

Furthermore, the state aims to deploy 20,000 decentralized solar-powered systems such as food processing machines, dryers, and defridges. These units will serve as catalysts for entrepreneurship, enabling 20,000 women to launch small-scale enterprises in food preservation and energy utilization, creating a ripple effect in grassroots economic empowerment, it added.

Most notably, 57,702 'Surya Sakhis' will be appointed, one in each Gram Panchayat, to oversee the usage, maintenance, and awareness-building of solar products. These women will play a pivotal role in championing clean energy at the village level, ushering in a rural energy revolution and placing women at the forefront of technical leadership, the government said.

Over the next three years, 10,000 'Paryavaran Sakhis' will be trained across Uttar Pradesh to promote clean cooking solutions such as solar stoves and biogas systems. Their efforts will play a vital role in ensuring smoke-free kitchens and a cleaner rural environment, it said.

This shift will help reduce indoor air pollution, significantly improve the health of women and children, and foster healthier, more sustainable rural lifestyles.

Through these combined interventions, the Yogi government aims to connect one lakh women with solar energy-driven livelihoods. This large-scale empowerment initiative will not only enhance women's economic independence but also accelerate the adoption of green energy in the state, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a national model for clean energy and inclusive development, it added. PTI KIS BAL MR