Solar solutions providers see limited impact from US CVD on Indian solar goods

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Majority of players like Vikram Solar, Waaree Energies, and Premier Energies said the US decision of imposing countervailing duties on certain solar goods from India will have a limited impact on them.

Vikram Solar CMD Gyanesh Chaudhary said, "The recent US preliminary AD/CVD duties apply specifically to Indian-origin cells. Our US order strategy was not structured around sourcing Indian cells; we already operate with a diversified supply chain for that market, including sourcing from geographies with lower tariff exposure. As a result, the direct financial impact on us is limited." With the Cabinet's decision to ease evacuation infrastructure, the company expects installation momentum to accelerate further, he noted.

This strength is reflected in recent wins such as a 378.75 MW module order from Indian Oil-NTPC Green Energy for a large-scale project in Gujarat, he said.

"At this stage, the company does not anticipate any material adverse impact on its ability to service its US order book," said Abhishek Pareek, Group Head, Finance, Waaree Energies.

He said this comment is with reference to the recent media announcement by the US Department of Commerce regarding the imposition of preliminary countervailing duties of 126 per cent on certain solar imports from India.

The company said during the first nine months of FY26, it has continued to ramp up its deliveries for shipments to the US despite the earlier imposition of a 50 per cent duty on imports from India.

Vinay Rustagi, Chief Business Officer, Premier Energies, said, "Premier Energies has already reduced its share of exports in our business to almost nil and there is no impact of any US duties on our business." The US policy has been moving steadily to ban all imports and this investigation was announced in August 2025, he noted.

The Indian manufacturers have had a long time to refine our sales strategy and business models, he pointed out.

India's exports to US fell more than 50 per cent in 2025, and are currently estimated at only about 5-7 per cent of total Indian production.

The announcement of US AD/CVD has therefore no material impact on us, he said.

In light of recent reports regarding the US countervailing duties on solar imports from India, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd would like to clarify that there is no impact on its business operations, a statement said.

Emmvee's integrated solar cell and module manufacturing is primarily aligned to domestic demand.

With a strong focus on the Indian market and domestic consumption of its cell output, the company remains insulated from external trade developments of this nature, it explained.

"The US tariffs on Indian solar imports may slow exports and push excess production into the domestic market, increasing price competition. However, the impact could vary from manufacturer to manufacturer, as many domestic manufacturers are importing cells from low-duty countries and assembling panels in India for export," said Tarun Padhi, Senior VP-Operations Datta Power Infra Private Limited.