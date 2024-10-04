SolarfiX India ropes in Japan-based Kanemasa for solar module manufacturing in India

New Delhi: SolarfiX India on Friday said it has signed a pact with Japan-based Kanemasa to develop 10 GW solar module capacity in India by 2030.

The capacity will be set up in parts and phases across states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, SolarfiX CEO and Co-founder Anket Kapoor said.

The Japanese firm will be the technology partner to SolarfiX India in its plans for setting up a 10 GW solar capacity targeted by 2030, he said.

The memorandum of understanding was signed at the ongoing Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2024 organised by Informa Markets in India.

"SolarfiX SRA is a solar tracker system that uses Japanese technology to keep solar panels facing the sun. It can increase energy generation by over 120 per cent compared to traditional fixed systems. The system is compact and easy to install," Kapoor explained.

Over 800 exhibitors coming from India and key global renewable energy markets like the Middle East are participating in the three-day event.

Besides, industry stakeholders and various government officials will engage in discussions of the challenges being faced by the industry and solutions to them.