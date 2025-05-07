Solex Energy bags Rs 451 cr order from KPI Green Energy

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Solex Energy on Wednesday said it has secured a Rs 451.41 crore order from KPI Green Energy to supply solar modules.

The modules will be used in KPI Green's GUVNL projects, part of their own Independent Power Producer (IPP) portfolio, a company statement said.

As part of this agreement, Solex Energy will supply 310 MW of N-Type TOPCon 615Wp glass-to-glass solar PV modules, valued at Rs 4,514.09 million (Rs 451.40 crore).

The deliveries will commence from September 2025, demonstrating Solex Energy’s readiness to meet the growing demand for advanced solar technology at scale.

"This significant order reinforces the market’s confidence in Solex’s technology, reliability, and capacity to execute large-scale projects," said Chetan Shah, Chairman & Managing Director, Solex Energy.

Solex holds key certifications for domestic and international markets and exports to several countries. As a trusted OEM provider, it serves internationally recognised brands.