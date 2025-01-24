Solex Energy begins process to move on NSE main board

New Delhi Jan 24 (PTI) Renewable energy company Solex Energy on Friday announced its plan to move to NSE main board from the exchange's MSME platform, Emerge.

In a statement, the company said that it has already begun the process of migration from NSE Emerge to the main board.

The migration process is expected to be completed within approximately 90 days, subject to regulatory approvals and compliance with all requirements, Solex Energy said.

This transition will not only enhance the company's market visibility but also strengthen its position in the renewable energy industry.

The company's CMD Chetan Shah said "Moving to the NSE main board will enable us to access a larger pool of investors, enhance our market credibility, and accelerate our vision of delivering clean and sustainable energy solutions globally." The company is bullish on the growing renewable energy market in India and has already announced multi-crore investment plan under its vision 2030 strategy, he said.

Gujarat-based Solex Energy has plans to increase its module manufacturing capacity from 1.5 GW to 15 GW, which will cost around Rs 8,000 crore. PTI ABI DR