Solex Energy kicks off 15 GW module expansion project

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Solex Energy on Tuesday announced the start of its 15 GW expansion plan in Gujarat which would cost around Rs 8,000 crore.

The expansion has started with initial capacity of 2.2 GW with over Rs 200 crore investments, the company said in a statement.

The capacity will be increased to 3.7 GW by September this year, from 1.5 GW at present, Solex Energy said, adding the capacity will be increased in phases to 15 GW, which will cost around Rs 8,000 crore.

"This expansion is about increasing capacity and creating opportunities like hiring skilled talent, fostering innovation, and strengthening our partnerships," Solex Energy CMD Chetan Shah said.

Sharing details of the first phase, Solex Energy said the new production line is expected to commence commercial operations by the beginning of the third quarter of FY26.

The modules will be produced with new-age TOPCon (glass-to-glass) technology, using automated production process that includes AI and (automate quality control) AOI-driven efficiencies for real-time traceability and data analytics.

The new production line is capable of producing a single module within 16 seconds.

Going ahead, the company is also exploring a new solar cell facility with an initial 2 GW capacity, scalable to 5 GW.

For FY25 Solex Energy has posted a revenue of Rs 665 crore, up over 80 per cent from over Rs 368 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Approximately 22 per cent of the company's revenue comes from the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) business, while the remaining portion is generated from the module business, the company said. PTI ABI DRR