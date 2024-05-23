Solex Energy partners GMEE SC Solar, ATW for supply of advance manufacturing lines

New Delhi: Homegrown Solex Energy on Thursday announced a partnership with China-based entities GMEE SC Solar and ATW for supply of advance manufacturing lines for the company's 800-MW expansion project.

Based in Surat, the company is in process to expand its solar module manufacturing capacity to 1.5 gigawatt (GW), from 700 megawatt (MW) at present, in Tadkeshwar, Gujarat.

In a statement, Solex Energy Ltd said it has signed two separate agreements with GMEE SC Solar and Wuxi Tidewinner Industrial International Co Ltd (ATW) for the supply of advance manufacturing lines with end-to-end automation.

This high-speed production line will be equipped to manufacture high-efficiency N-Type TopCon modules and Heterojunction Solar Cells (HJT) technology-based modules, significantly boosting production capacity.

"By integrating advanced automation and artificial intelligence (AI), we are setting new standards for quality and efficiency in PV module production. This move aligns with our vision for FY 2025-26 to expand our production capacity to cater to the growing global demand for high-quality made-in-India modules," said Chetan Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Solex Energy Limited.