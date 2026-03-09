Solex Energy says its 3.78-GW solar module facility gets ALMM approval

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Solex Energy on Monday said its 3.78-gigawatt solar module manufacturing facility in Surat has got approval under the government's ALMM framework, which ensures the reliability of its products in the domestic market.

The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) has introduced the Approved List of Models & Manufacturers (ALMM) for solar PV modules and cells. The mechanism ensures the reliability of the producer and protects the users' interest, while ensuring the larger energy security of the country.

Solex Energy has got ALMM approval from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy for its 3.78 gigawatt solar module capacity. The facility located at Surat (Gujarat) has become an enlisted solar PV module manufacturing capacity, the company said in an exchange filing.

"The approval reinforces our commitment to strengthening India's domestic solar manufacturing ecosystem while accelerating the transition towards clean and sustainable energy," the company's CMD Chetan Shah said.

Gujarat-based Solex Energy looks to increase its module manufacturing capacity to 15 GW, which is expected to cost Rs 8,000 crore. PTI ABI HVA