Solfin Sustainable Finance, Japanese financial institution to offer co-lending in solar space

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Solfin Sustainable Finance, a Waaree Group-backed non-banking financial company (NBFC), has partnered with a Japanese financial institution to provide co-lending in the domestic solar space.

The collaboration will provide working capital finance to solar panel dealers and rooftop solar finance to end consumers, Solfin Sustainable Finance said in a statement.

Solfin Sustainable Finance announced a strategic co-lending partnership with a Japanese financial institution aimed at enhancing solar financing across India, fuelling faster adoption of clean energy solutions.

The NBFC did not disclose the name of the entity.

Pramod Mahanta, Co-Founder of Solfin, said the two financial organisations will combine their respective strengths to create and offer more funding opportunities in the solar finance ecosystem.

"Furthermore, the backing of Waaree will strengthen our ability to tap into new segments and accelerate our role in the solar revolution, transforming the nation," he said.

Mumbai-based Waaree Energies Limited is a renewable energy company, driving the global transition to clean power.

Mumbai-based Waaree Energies Limited is a renewable energy company, driving the global transition to clean power.

Waaree operates advanced manufacturing facilities with a total solar PV module capacity of 16.7 GW worldwide (including 1.3 GW from Indosolar and 1.6 GW in Texas, USA) and a solar cell capacity of up to 5.4 GW.