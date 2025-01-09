Solid waste management facility powering tourism belt in Goa: Official

Panaji, Jan 9 (PTI) A solid waste treatment facility of a Goa government body has proved to be a boon for the tourism belt in the coastal state by effectively treating 250 tonnes of waste every day, an official said.

Established in 2016, the facility of the Goa Waste Management Corporation (GWMC) at Saligao village near here generates 1.02 megawatts of electricity and produces 7,000 cubic metres of cooking gas from the waste daily.

Dr Sharad Kale, advisor to the Goa government on solid waste management, said the plant was doing exceptional work by treating the waste generated in the tourism belt.

The integrated solid waste management facility was inaugurated by the then CM Manohar Parrikar.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been carrying forward the legacy.

"The plant takes in 250 tonnes of waste, which includes 125 metric tonnes of dry waste and the same amount of wet waste. The wet waste is all refuse from restaurants and houses in and around North Goa," Kale said.

He said the facility treats the waste, producing by-products such as biogas and manure.

"The facility generates about 1.02 megawatts of electricity and around 7,000 cubic metres of gas from the biodegradable waste daily," Kale said.

Besides this, 20 to 30 tonnes of manure is produced every day at the plant and distributed to neighbouring panchayats for gardening and forestation projects, he said.

"Around 28-30 per cent of the dry waste, including plastic and glass bottles, is recycled. Plastic bottles are shredded to a fine powder and then sent to manufacturing units," Kale said.

The discarded glass is sent to Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) for recycling, the official said.

"At least 22 by-products are taken out from the dry waste received at the plant, which is itself a record," he said.

The official said the vision of Goa should be "zero waste".

Gargi Raote, who heads the treatment plant, said the facility has been operational for the last eight years and functions throughout the year.

During the festive season, the plant receives 150 to 200 tonnes of waste, which is treated within 24 hours.

"The electricity generated from wet waste is used to power 35 units at the facility. Fifty per cent of the electricity is used to run the plant, and the rest is given to the state electricity department," she added. PTI RPS ARU GK