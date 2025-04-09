Soluble Fertilizer Industry Association announces award for agri journalism

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The Soluble Fertilizer Industry Association (SFIA) on Wednesday announced the "SOMS Agriculture Journalism Award 2025", an initiative to honour dedicated farm journalists across the country.

SFIA has initiated the award for the first time to recognise the contribution of journalists covering agriculture, an official statement said.

According to SFIA, entries are open for both broadcast and print/digital media journalists reporting on agricultural issues in four languages (Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and English).

The deadline for submitting the work is April 30.

SFIA President Rajib Chakraborty said, "The SOMS award is dedicated to those journalists who step beyond city limits and chronicled the enduring spirit of our farmers and agri-entrepreneurs." Through their work, they are not just informing the public but also influencing policies that can bring lasting change, he added.