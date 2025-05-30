Som Distilleries Q4 profit up 18.8% to Rs 23.73 cr, revenue down 7.6 pc

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd has reported an 18.8 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 23.73 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025, helped by volume growth and higher realisation from IMFL business.

It had reported a profit of Rs 19.98 crore in the January-March period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Som Distilleries & Breweries on Thursday.

However, its revenue from operations was down 7.6 per cent to Rs 682.75 crore in the March quarter of FY25. The same stood at Rs 738.71 crore in the year-ago period.

In the March quarter, Som Distilleries recorded IMFL volume of 3 lakh cases, which was up 22 per cent y-o-y. However, beer volume was down 10 per cent to 57 lakh cases.

"IMFL realisation for Q4 FY25 was Rs 991 per case as compared to Rs 914 in Q4 FY24," it said.

Moreover, the costs of key raw materials and packaging materials remained stable during the quarter.

"The gross margin was also stable due to a favourable mix of older glass bottles and softening of key raw material and packaging material prices," it said.

Total expenses of Som Distilleries were Rs 651.33 crore in the March quarter, down 7.76 per cent.

Som Distilleries' total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 683.80 crore, down 7.8 per cent during the period under review.

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, net profit of Som Distilleries was up 20.8 per cent to Rs 104.49 crore against Rs 86.49 crore a year ago.

In FY25, Som Distilleries' total consolidated income was up 14.7 per cent to Rs 2,835.23 crore.

Commenting on the results, Chairman & Managing Director JK Arora said: "These numbers reflect successful strategies for sustainable growth and profitability. Our beer and IMFL volumes grew by 10 per cent and 14 per cent annually, respectively, showcasing the quality of our products and alignment with customer preferences." Shares of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 143.80 apiece on the BSE, down 3.65 per cent. PTI KRH MR