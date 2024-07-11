Some 120 cr mobile phones in use in country, main priority to increase 4G network's scope: Scindia

Indore, Jul 11 (PTI) Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said mobile phone penetration in the country stands at 70-80 per cent of citizens and some 120 crore devices are currently in use.

The priority now is to increase the scope of the 4G network in the country, Scindia told reporters.

For the first time, India has created a 4G stack with indigenous technology and based on it efforts are being made to take the coverage to 100 percent, Scindia added.

Scindia, who is also Union minister for Development of North Eastern Region, said he will be tour Assam and Meghalaya from Friday.

"We will formulate a strategy for development of the north-east states based on their strengths and capabilities. For this, decisions will be taken after meeting the concerned state governments," he informed.

Scindia evaded a direct reply to a query on how the Centre would deal with the ethic strife in Manipur, only saying he would fulfil his responsibility for the development of the north east.

"It has already been decided at least 10 per cent of Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) of departments of the Union government will be spent for the development of the north east states," said Scindia.

In Indore to take part in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, Scindia said the drive is very important to tackle climate change.

The drive, which started on June 5 and will conclude on July 14, aims to plant saplings nationwide, including 51 lakh in Indore.

"With this campaign, a world record will be created for planting trees in the country," Scindia asserted.