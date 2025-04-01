Some irregularities reported in PM-KISAN scheme in Manipur: Centre tells LS

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The Centre on Tuesday said an audit report revealed some "irregularities" in the implementation of the PM-KISAN scheme in Manipur and the state government has lodged an FIR in the matter.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ramnath Thakur said the states and Union Territories have been mandated to recover any amount transferred to ineligible farmers.

"As per information received from the Government of Manipur, some irregularities were reported in the Accountant General (AG) Audit Report. Accordingly, the State has lodged an FIR in the matter," the minister said in his written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Launched in February 2019, the PM-KISAN scheme is a central sector plan that aims to supplement the financial needs of cultivable land-holding farmers.

Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal instalments, into the Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

The minister said the Centre has disbursed over Rs 3.68 lakh crore through 19 instalments since inception.

The scheme initially started on a trust-based system, where beneficiaries were registered by the states on a self-certification basis.

Initially, Aadhaar-seeding was relaxed for some of the states. Later, to address this, several technological interventions were introduced. Further, land seeding was made mandatory along with Aadhaar-based payment and e-KYC.

"The benefits of the farmers, who did not complete these mandatory criteria, were stopped. As and when these farmers complete their mandatory requirements, they receive the benefits of the scheme, along with their due instalments, if any," he said.

An amount of Rs 416 crore has been recovered from the ineligible beneficiaries so far across the country, he added.