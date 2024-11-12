Some states want listing of power utilities to raise funds: Manohar Lal

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Union Power Minister Manohar Lal on Tuesday said certain states have proposed to list power utilities to raise funds as Rs 42 lakh crore investment would be needed by 2030.

Addressing a conference of state power ministers, Lal said a large amount of funds would be needed to meet the rising power demand in the country.

India, he added, has met an all-time high demand of 250 GW in May this year which will rise further.

Out of 250 GW of power demand, fossil fuels-based power accounted for 200 GW in May while the remaining came from renewable sources.

The minister said the power sector would need an investment of Rs 42 lakh crore by 2030 to meet the growing electricity demand.

Further, he stated that Gujarat and Haryana have proposed to get their power utilities listed on bourses to raise funds.

The transmission and generation firms can be listed but discoms would need to improve their rankings before taking such steps, he said.

The minister also said that some states are proposing to segregate Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses into two categories -- technical and commercial -- to find ways to reduce them.

The AT&C losses in 2023-24 have increased to 17.6 per cent from 15.4 per cent in 2022-23, Lal said. PTI KKS KKS SHW