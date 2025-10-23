Some teething issues persist in new cheque clearing system: NPCI

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Thursday said that some teething issues persist in the continuous cheque clearing system.

On October 4, 2025, the Reserve Bank of India introduced a continuous cheque clearing system with the objective of clearing cheques in a few hours rather than in batches.

This transition has replaced the cheque clearing cycle of up to two working days with a new and faster process, wherein cheques will be cleared within a few hours of presentation.

"From October 4, 2025, till date, we have facilitated positive clearance of 2.56 crore instruments amounting to over Rs 3,01,000 crore through the central system," NPCI said in a statement.

As of date, every instrument that was presented for clearing by banks has been cleared and positive/negative confirmation provided, it said, adding that banks have been advised to credit the customers' accounts for the positively confirmed cheques.

"While most issues have been resolved, some teething issues continue to be observed in the systems and processes at the central system as well as at some banks. Efforts are ongoing to address the remaining challenges and to ensure that all cheques presented are paid on the same day," it said.

Some customers faced delays in the initial days due to delays in the clearing process, it added.

"We regret the inconvenience caused due to these delays. We remain committed to ensuring a smooth cheque clearing experience and appreciate your continued support and understanding in transitioning to continuous clearing," it said.

NPCI is the umbrella entity responsible for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India. It is established by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks' Association (IBA). PTI DP DP BAL BAL