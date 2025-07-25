Sona BLW Precision Forgings holds AGM despite objections by late Sunjay Kapur's mother

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Auto components major Sona BLW Precision Forgings on Friday went ahead with its AGM despite Rani Kapur, mother of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur who died last month, seeking postponement of the meeting objecting the appointment of certain directors as representative of the Kapur family.

Rani Kapur, former chairperson of the Sona group and wife of former Chairman Surinder Kapur, in a letter dated July 24 to the board of Sona BLW Precision Forgings, alleged that while the family is in the mourning due to the sudden passing away of Sunjay last month, some people have chosen this an opportune time to wrest control and usurp the family legacy.

She also alleged that the death of her son in the UK last month was "highly suspicious and unexplained circumstances" and she has not given any consent or officially nominated any person to be on the board of Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar).

"I have been informed by well wishers that an AGM of shareholders has been kept wherein one of the items is the passing of a resolution to appoint certain directors in the company as being the representative of the Kapur family," she stated.

Unfortunately nothing has been told or explained, let alone discussed with regarding the same by the company or the people involved, she added.

"Please postpone this AGM for at least two weeks to be held on a mutually convenient date, so that I may gather all necessary information," she said.

However, according to industry sources, the company's AGM was held as per the schedule on Friday.

A mail sent to the company seeking comments on the matter remained unanswered.

According to the company's AGM notice, among other resolutions is an ordinary resolution of appointment of Priya Sachdev Kapur, wife of late Sunjay Kapur, as a Non-Executive Director of the company. She was appointed as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive Director with effect from June 23, 2025.

In her letter, Rani Kapur stated that certain people were representing themselves as being "the largest shareholders of the company since they claim to represent the interest of the family in the company." She asserted that by the virtue of the will executed by her late husband Surinder Kapur, she is the sole beneficiary of his estate and accordingly a major shareholder of the Sona Group, including the auto component firm.

Terming the death of her son in the UK last month in a "highly suspicious and unexplained circumstances", she noted that she has not given any consent or officially nominated any person to be on the board of Sona Comstar.

She claimed she was compelled to sign various papers while in a fragile emotional state following her son's death.

"The contents of such documents have never been revealed to me," she wrote in the letter.

Sunjay Kapur, chairman of Sona Comstar, passed away in London on June 12 while playing polo. PTI MSS RKL HVA