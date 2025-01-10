Sona BLW Precision Forgings inks pact with TIHAN-IIT Hyderabad

Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Mobility technology solutions provider Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd on Friday said it has inked an initial pact with TIHAN-IIT Hyderabad for connected autonomous and electric technologies for drones, automated guidance vehicles and electric vertical take-off and landing (EVTOLs).

Advertisment

The memorandum of understanding signed during the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, US, will enable the company and NMICPS Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation Foundation at IIT Hyderabad (TIHAN-IITH) to cooperate, synergise strengths and support each other in the areas of these technologies, Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) said.

The mobility space in India is poised for the launch of market-appropriate autonomous technologies in personal transportation, drones, eVTOL, and AGVs, it said, adding that capability and control over the entire software value chain are critical for long-term success.

This mandates proven domain expertise and a partner with a deep Industrialisation legacy, Sona Comstart said.

Advertisment

"We are collaborating with TiHAN-IITH to develop advanced technologies for AGVs, Drones, and EVTOLs, which aligns with our vision statement as we expand into the broader mobility sector and is consistent with our view that the future of mobility will be EPIC," said Vivek Vikram Singh, MD and Group CEO of Sona Comstar.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing groundbreaking research and development (R&D) in autonomous vehicle technologies. PTI IAS BAL BAL