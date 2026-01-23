Sona BLW Precision Forgings Q3 profit marginally down at Rs 150.16 crore

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Auto components maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings on Friday reported a marginal decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 150.16 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, on account of statutory impact of new labour codes.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 150.71 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 1,199.76 crore as against Rs 867.9 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

In the third quarter, the company said it had an exceptional item provision of Rs 40.14 crore on account of statutory impact of new labour codes.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 984.18 crore as compared to Rs 706.06 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

The company said its board of directors have approved and declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.6 per equity share of face value Rs 10 for the financial year 2025-26.

Commenting on the performance, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd MD & Group CEO, Vivek Vikram Singh said, "Our revenue grew strongly by 39 per cent year on year, primarily driven by the expansion of our electric vehicle traction motor and railway business in India." BEV (battery electric vehicle) revenue share improved meaningfully to 38 per cent in Q3 from 32 per cent in Q2FY26, he said, adding "it represents our second-best quarter till date in terms of absolute BEV revenue and share".

The company has commercialised a new product in this quarter, the hydraulic motor controller, leveraging strengths in motors and controllers to develop the solution for a new application outside the current product portfolio, Singh said.

"We continue to add new EV customers and win new EV programs from our existing EV customers," he added. PTI RKL MR