Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur passes away in London

New Delhi: Sunjay Kapur, the chairman of auto components firm Sona Comstar, passed away in London on Thursday due to a heart attack. He was 53.

According to reports, Kapur, the ex-husband of actress Karisma Kapoor, suffered cardiac arrest while playing golf.

"With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our esteemed Chairman and Non-Executive Director, Sunjay Kapur, on June 12, 2025, in England, United Kingdom," Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar) said in a regulatory filing.

Kapur was a visionary leader and a compassionate person whose guidance shaped Sona Comstar's success, it added.

His vision, values, and dedication to excellence has left a lasting legacy for the company, the company said. "We assure our customers, business partners, employees, and shareholders that our operations and prospects remain unchanged as we honour his legacy," the auto components firm said.

Founded in 1995, Sona Comstar is a leading automotive technology firm. The Gurgaon-based firm is a global supplier with manufacturing and assembly facilities, R and D centres and engineering capability centres across India, the US, Serbia, Mexico, and China.

Sona Comstar primarily designs, manufactures, and supplies automotive systems and components to automotive OEMs.

The company is a leading supplier to the fast-growing global Electric Vehicle (EV) market.