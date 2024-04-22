Sona Comstar commissions new plant in Mexico

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Auto component maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings on Monday said it has commissioned a new plant in Mexico.

Advertisment

The strategic expansion underscores the company's commitment to meet the growing demand for driveline solutions for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) in North America, the company said in a statement.

The new facility will specialise in producing differential assemblies and reduction gearsdesigned for BEVs, it added.

"This expansion demonstrates our unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and aligns with our long-term growth strategy to capitalise on the escalating EV demand," Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) CEO Driveline Business V Vikram Verma said.

The Mexico facility will significantly enhance company's production capabilities while creating numerous job opportunities and substantially contributing to the local economy, he added. PTI MSS DR