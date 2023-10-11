Sonalika Breaks Records: H1 FY'24 Sees 78,793 Tractor Sales and 15.8% Market Share in September '23, Leading Industry Growth

• As the festive season has already started in India, Sonalika Tractors has already stepped up its commitment for farmers and is decked up across domains for farmer’s prosperous future New Delhi, 11th October’23: India's No.1 tractor export brand, Sonalika Tractors has been dedicatedly investing all its energies towards creating a highly mechanised tomorrow for farmers. Delivering farm happiness all throughout in H1 FY’24, the company has registered a record 78,793 tractor sales which is powered by its highest domestic sales growth in the industry. With the dominant performance, the company has also attained staggering 15.8% market share in September’23, which is truly an outcome of Sonalika's dynamic approach.

Sonalika has already carved a niche for itself in the tractor industry by taking revolutionary steps such as manufacturing the widest & heavy duty tractor range as well as showcasing tractor prices on the official website. Taking its heavy duty commitment to a new level altogether, Sonalika has recently introduced ‘5 year warranty’ on its tractor range for increased trust as well as assisting every heavy duty farmer even in the toughest of farming operations. As the festive season has already started in India, Sonalika Tractors has already stepped up its commitment for farmers and is decked up across domains - increased production, farmer friendly schemes, financing options - to give farmers peace of mind and a future full of positivity and prosperity.

Sharing his thoughts on the new record performance, Mr. Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, “We are delighted to have clocked highest domestic sales growth in the industry registering overall sales of 78,793 tractor in H1 FY’24. We have also clocked highest ever market share of 15.8% in September’23 as our heavy duty tractors are steering farmer’s towards a brighter future. Alongside this sturdy performance, we have recently introduced '5 year warranty' to bring more cheers to the farmers which will enable us to reinforce our bond with them and penetrate new markets. Our heavy duty tractor range is all customised to increase farmer satisfaction and ensure consistent growth in productivity, prosperity and life!” (Disclaimer : The above Press Release is provided by HT Syndication and PTI will not take any editorial responsibility of this content.). PTI PWR PWR