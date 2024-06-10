Sonalika domestic tractor sales rise 5.2 pc to 11,130 units in May

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) International Tractors Ltd, which sells tractors under the Sonalika brand, on Monday reported a 5.2 per cent rise in domestic sales to 11,130 units in May.

The company had reported a domestic sales of 10,577 units in the same month last year.

International Tractors Ltd Joint Managing Director Raman Mittal said the company recorded overall tractor sales of 13,338 units in May 2024.

"Kharif season outset in India has brought in some buoyancy in tractor buying, and we are happy that the inevitable change towards farm mechanisation is gradually taking shape," he added.

Monsoon plays a critical role in the agri ecosystem output, and only adoption of new-age farm technologies can bring fundamental change in the Indian farming landscape, Mittal said.