Sonata Software bags USD 73 mn deal from US firm for AI-led digital modernisation

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) IT company Sonata Software on Monday said it has bagged a USD 73 million (about Rs 620 crore) deal from a US-based company in the technology, media and telecom space for AI-led digital modernization.

The deal is spread over five years, Sonata Software said in a statement.

"Sonata Software secures a USD 73 million AI-led Digital Modernization Deal with a leading US TMT Company," the statement said. Sonata will establish a dedicated AI-enabled Modernization Engineering Center in India under the deal.

The program will cover critical areas, including platform engineering, cloud transformation (Amazon Cloud), enterprise systems (Salesforce, Workday), cybersecurity, data services, and modern application development -- all built on a foundation of automation and scalable engineering practices.

"This is the second-largest deal in Sonata's history and a proud milestone for Team Sonata. It reflects our unique positioning as a right-sized partner for enterprises seeking deep modernization capabilities and AI-first transformation. We are excited to help our client unlock new speed, agility, and digital resilience levels," Samir Dhir, Managing Director and CEO of Sonata Software said. PTI PRS MR