Sonatype opens India Innovation Hub in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 10 (PTI) Sonatype, the end-to-end software supply chain security company, on Monday announced the opening of its Innovation Hub here.

The new hub represents a major milestone in Sonatype’s global expansion, strengthening its commitment to AI innovation, open source security, and 24/7 global product delivery, a release said.

The Hyderabad Innovation Center will serve as Sonatype’s largest and fastest-growing R&D hub, housing over 200 engineers, product leaders, data scientists, and AI experts, expanding Nexus ecosystem support and advancing automation, scalability, and customer experience, it said.

The team will focus on developing cutting-edge innovations in AI/ML-driven security, cloud-native software development, and open source intelligence — expanding Sonatype’s capabilities to safeguard the global software supply chain.

“With the launch of our India Innovation Hub, Sonatype is tapping into one of the world’s most dynamic technology ecosystems — accelerating innovation that benefits not just India, but the global developer community,” said Sonatype CEO Bhagwat Swaroop.

“Our Hyderabad Innovation Hub represents Sonatype’s belief in the power of local talent to make a global impact. This isn’t just a new office — it’s where some of the brightest minds in engineering, open source, and AI will help shape the future of secure software development for the world,” said Sonatype Head of India and Senior Director of Technology Abhishek Chauhan.

Sonatype is headquartered in Fulton, Maryland with global offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Colombia, and now HITEC City, Hyderabad, the release added.