Sonowal holds pre-Budget meeting with stakeholders

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal held a pre-Budget meeting with various stakeholders on Monday, an official statement said.

During the meeting, Sonowal highlighted the government's commitment to fostering a collaborative environment, encouraging stakeholders to share their suggestions and ideas for nation building.

"The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways is committed to developing sustainable, world-class maritime and inland waterways infrastructure to enhance EXIM trade and support economic growth," he added.

According to Sonowal, the government's focus is on building a robust maritime ecosystem that supports economic growth and environmental sustainability.

"With projects like the Vadhavan Mega Transshipment Port and the Cruise India Mission, MoPSW is poised to make India a global maritime hub," he added.

More than 150 stakeholders from major ports, shipping sector, Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) and representatives from FICCI, CII, National Union of Seafarers of India, Assocham, Shipyard Association of India, Maersk, DP World, JM Baxi, TCI Seaways, MSC, etc, took part in the meeting, the statement added. PTI BKS TRB