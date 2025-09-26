Sonowal inaugurates Maritime Simulation Centre at AMET

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday inaugurated the Maritime Simulation Centre at the Academy of Maritime Education and Training under a strategic partnership between the deemed-to-be university AMET and AP Moller-Maersk.

The Maritime Simulation Centre enables cadets to engage in realistic maritime scenarios within a controlled academic setting, significantly improving their skills before transitioning to real sea operations, AP Moller-Maersk said.

The facility has been set up with an investment of Rs 13.5 crore, including support from the AP Moller Foundation, which contributed approximately Rs 6.5 crore (USD 750,000) to the project, further strengthening the over 25-year collaboration between AMET and Maersk, it added.

Situated at Knowledge Park, Maersk's Centre of Excellence, the simulation centre features technology, including full mission simulators for deck and engine operations, electronic chart display and information systems (ECDIS), and advanced augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) laboratories.

"This world-class facility will empower our young professionals with the advanced skills needed to excel in the global shipping industry. Such initiatives are crucial for strengthening India's position as a maritime nation and developing the next generation of skilled seafarers," the Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways said.

Through highly authentic simulations, students will acquire exceptional practical experience and understand the complexities of modern maritime tasks, adhering to the high standards expected in the global maritime sector.

"By investing in advanced simulation technology and training infrastructure, we are not just developing skilled professionals for our own operations but contributing to the growth of the entire maritime sector. This facility will help bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application, ensuring that graduates are truly ready for the challenges of modern shipping," said Nynne Norman Scheuer, Senior Director - Head of Marine People & Culture at Maersk.

These systems will provide cadets with immersive, hands-on training in critical maritime skills, including watch-keeping and steering, collision avoidance, navigation light identification, and engine troubleshooting, the company said.

"For over three decades, AMET has been at the forefront of maritime education in India. From our humble beginnings with just 14 cadets, we have grown into a globally recognised institution," said J Ramachandran, founder and Chancellor of AMET University.