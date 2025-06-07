Sonowal interacts with students at Copenhagen Business School

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday interacted with students at the Copenhagen Business School (CBS), according to an official statement.

The statement said the session highlighted India's robust economic trajectory, expanding investment opportunities, and the country's efforts to harmonise economic growth with ecological responsibility.

The minister was joined by panel of faculty and maritime experts, including Brian Wessel, Director General of the Danish Maritime Authority; Leif Christensen, Associate Dean, Copenhagen Business School; and Irene Rosberg, Programme Director of the Blue MBA. The Union Minister was accompanied by Manish Prabhat, Ambassador of India to Denmark.

Sonowal outlined India's maritime growth strategy, driven by the Sagarmala Programme and the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, both aimed at creating sustainable infrastructure, multimodal logistics, and a future-ready maritime ecosystem.

The minister emphasised on the growing demand for efficient, sustainable shipping, spurred by India's trade expansion and industrial growth, it said.

India's maritime workforce is projected to grow from 7.86 million to nearly 40 million by 2047, with a remarkable rise in women seafarers -- from 1,699 in 2014 to over 7,000 in 2024 -- reflecting a strong focus on diversity and inclusion, the statement added. PTI BKS TRB