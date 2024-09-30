Sonowal launches Cruise Bharat Mission

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday launched 'Cruise Bharat Mission' from the Mumbai port, aimed at boosting the potential of cruise tourism in the country and doubling of cruise passenger traffic by 2029, according to an official release.

The mission, which also aims to excel India's vision to become a global hub for cruise tourism and promote the country as the leading global cruise destination, targets three key cruise segments -- the ocean and harbour, river, inland and island.

It will be implemented in three phases, beginning October 1, the release said, adding that it will continue till March 31, 2029.

Launching the mission on board cruise ship "Empress," Sonowal, who is the Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said, "the 'Cruise Bharat Mission' is a watershed moment in the revamp of the cruise sector of India." Stating that the government is committed to harnessing the tremendous potential of the Blue Economy of India, Sonowal said that cruise, with its tremendous potential in the country, has remained unexplored for long.

"With this visionary mission, it is aimed at transforming our maritime landscape and harnessing the potential of India's vast coastline and waterways through cruise tourism. Based on critical pillars of infrastructure development, ramp up cruise experience for tourists and sustainability of resources, the three-phased mission will develop world class infrastructure and enable growth of cruise tourism and maritime trade," the minister added.

Phase 1, which starts from October 1,2024 and goes up to September 30, will focus on conducting studies, master planning, and forming cruise alliances with neighbouring countries. It will also modernise existing cruise terminals, marinas, and destinations to enhance the potential of cruise circuits.

The second phase (October 1, 2025 to March 31, 2027) will concentrate on developing new cruise terminals, marinas, and destinations to activate high-potential cruise locations and circuits, as per the release.

The third phase of the mission (April 1, 2027 to March 31, 2029) will focus on integrating all cruise circuits across the Indian Subcontinent, marking the maturity of the cruise ecosystem while continuing the development of cruise terminals, marinas, and destinations.

Also, the key performance targets across the phases include increasing sea cruise passengers from 0.5 million in phase 1 to one million by Phase 3, with corresponding increases in sea cruise calls from 125 to 500, it said.

It also expects the river cruise passengers to grow from 0.5 million in phase 1 to 1.5 million by phase 3 while the number of international cruise terminals is likely to expand from two in phase 1 to 10 by phase 3 and river cruise terminals from 50 to 100, it said.

Stating that the government has been taking measures that witnessed a remarkable increase of 400 per cent passenger footfall in cruises since 2014, Sonowal said, "the 'Cruise Bharat Mission' will further build on this as it aims to double volume of cruise calls from 254 in 2024 to 500 by 2030 and 1,100 by 2047." "We are expecting a rise in passengers from 4.6 lakh in 2024 to 5 million by 2047. The mission also aims to create 4 lakh employment in the cruise sector during this period," he added.