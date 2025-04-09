Sonowal launches digital portal to invite investment to develop National Waterways infra

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday launched a dedicated digital portal developed by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) to invite private investment in infrastructure development on National Waterways, according to an official statement.

The statement said the initiative is aimed at facilitating ease of doing business (EODB) and encouraging private investment in inland water transport (IWT) in the country.

The launch follows the introduction of the National Waterways (Construction of Jetties/Terminals) Regulations, 2025, which lays out a framework for private players to invest in the construction and operation of jetties and terminals across India's national waterways network.

As per the newly notified National Waterways (Construction of Jetties/Terminals) Regulations, 2025, any entity, including private players, can develop or operate an inland waterway terminal on a national waterway by securing a 'No Objection Certificate' (NoC) from IWAI.

The regulations apply to both existing and new terminals -- permanent or temporary.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, "By enabling private participation in developing jetties and terminals, we are going to unlock immense potential for sustainable infrastructure growth in the inland waterways transportation." As part of the launch event, Sonowal handed over the first NoC issued through the new digital portal to Mumbai-based Marina India Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.

This is the first-of-its-kind NoC issued digitally to any private entity for construction of a terminal on any national waterway in the country, the statement said.

IWAI Chairman Shri Vijay Kumar, senior officials from IWAI and the ministry also attended the event. PTI BKS TRB