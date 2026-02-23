Sonowal launches Rs 1,500-cr projects at VOC Port to upgrade infra, set up clean projects

Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu), Feb 23 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday launched Rs 1,500 crore worth of projects at V.O. Chidambaranar Port, Tuticorin, to upgrade port infrastructure, setting up clean projects and adoption of new-age technologies.

The investments will help V.O. Chidambaranar Port (VOC Port), Tuticorin, to become a major transshipment hub of Tamil Nadu, boosting regional and international connectivity through sea routes, the Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways said.

Sonowal, who was in Tuticorin to oversee port operations, inaugurated over Rs 160-core projects , including VOC maritime heritage museum focussing on historical legacy of the port, a few road projects improving transportation, digital twin project for AI-driven operations and maintenance.

The minister also laid foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,340 crore such as setting up of 8 MW wind farm with 5 MW storage, 2 MW green hydrogen facility and 2 MW ground mounted solar plant, along with an energy management system equipped with smart metering facility.

Of the Rs 1,340 core, Rs 131.31 crore will be invested by VOC port on rail infrastructure projects for cargo movement, Rs 250 crore towards manufacturing of shipbuilding equipment, Rs 367 crore towards green tug initiative of the government for towing, pushing, and maneuvering of large ships utilising green energies.

Sonowal also launched anti-drone system project to security of VOC port through radar-based detection and jamming systems.

"The focus of our government under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very clear for the maritime industry. We aim to build a self-reliant, green and technologically advanced maritime sector," he stated.

Sonowal said the projects launched on Monday will extend benefits far beyond the port, lowering logistics costs for trade, spurring industrial expansion, including shipbuilding and manufacturing in Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, and Madurai districts, attracting investment, creating employment, and stimulating sectors such as renewable energy, logistics, and tourism.

"The projects will strengthen its (VOC Port) position as a major transshipment hub scaling up regional and international connectivity. The advanced technologies and investments in infrastructure and clean energy projects will also allow the port to compete with various international ports such as the Colombo port," Sonowal said.

Susanta Kumar Purohit, Chairperson, VOC Port Authority, added, "By prioritising world-class infrastructure, cutting-edge digitisation, ambitious green innovation, and port-led industrialisation, including shipbuilding, VOC Port is strengthening its pivotal role in regional prosperity and national development." V.O. Chidambaranar Port is one of the major ports in the country. From April 2025 to January 2026, cargo handling increased 6 per cent to 35.97 million tonnes.

Container volumes rose 9.40 per cent to over 7.16 lakh TEUs in the April-January period of the current fiscal year.