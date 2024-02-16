Sonowal launches 'Sagar Aankalan' guidelines for port performance index

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday launched 'Sagar Aankalan' guidelines for Indian port performance index to boost their efficiency and improve competitiveness.

The Union shipping ministry has also drawn up an action plan to speed up the implementation of agreements signed at Global Maritime India Summit 2023, an official statement said.

The 'Sagar Aankalan' guidelines for National Benchmarking of Indian Ports Performance will be applicable to all Indian seaports and is aimed at improving their competitiveness and efficiency, it said.

During a meeting with Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, port representatives shared an update on the progress of the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed at Global Maritime India Summit 2023 (GMIS 2023).

During GMIS 2023, 360 MoUs were signed with an investment commitment of Rs 8.35 lakh crore, and the announcement of additional investible projects worth Rs 1.68 lakh crore. PTI BKS TRB