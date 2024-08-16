Sonowal launches SOP for Green Tug Transition Program

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday launched standard operating procedure for Green Tug Transition Program (GTTP), an initiative towards realising sustainable and green maritime sector in India, according to an official statement.

The statement said GTTP aims at replacement of existing diesel-powered tugs with zero-emission tugs and is expected to involve an investment of around Rs 1,000 crore in building these green tugs.

Phase 1 of the GTTP will begin on October 1, 2024, and will continue until December 31, 2027, it added.

According to the statement, during this phase, four major ports -- Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Deendayal Port Authority, Paradip Port Authority, and V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority -- will procure or charter at least two green tugs each, based on standardized designs and specifications issued by the Standing Specification Committee (SSC).

By the end of 2040, the statement said all tugs operating in major Indian ports are envisioned to transition to green tugs, ensuring a standardized, eco-friendly fleet across the country.

Furthermore, beyond 2033, any new tug built in India for use in Indian ports will need to comply with the ASTDS-GTTP standards, it added.

GTTP as a key initiative under the 'Panch Karma Sankalp' was announced on May 22, 2023 by Sonowal.

The GTTP is designed to phase out conventional fuel-based harbour tugs operating in India's major ports and replace them with green tugs powered by cleaner and more sustainable alternate fuels.

Harbor tugs, vital for port operations like berthing, unberthing, and ship assist functions, are ideal candidates for adopting green technologies, such as electric propulsion and alternative fuels, which can significantly cut emissions while maintaining operational efficiency.