Sonowal meets archaeologists, museologists, historians to discuss ways to promote maritime heritage

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Union Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal met leading archaeologists, museologists, and historians of the country on Saturday to chart a course for promoting the nation's rich maritime heritage, an official statement said.

The meeting focused on a collaborative approach to document and celebrate India's ancient maritime history, which played a vital role in shaping its cultural and economic trajectory, the statement said.

A key highlight of the discussion was the upcoming Indian Maritime Heritage Conclave, scheduled for mid-December 2024, it said.

According to the statement, the event will bring together global experts, researchers, and practitioners to explore India's 10,000-year-old maritime legacy, addressing diverse topics such as the influence of language, literature, art, and architecture on maritime culture.

The conclave will also showcase the unique traditions, cuisine, sports, and clothing of India's coastal states, it added.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said India's maritime history is not just a legacy of the past; it is a guiding light for the future.

"Through this conclave, we aim to celebrate our rich heritage while positioning India as a global leader in maritime conservation," he added. PTI BKS TRB