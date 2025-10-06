Sonowal receives VLGC Shivalik under Indian flag

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday received the country's third very large gas carrier (VLGC) Shivalik, under the Indian flag, according to an official statement.

Welcoming the vessel at Visakhapatnam Port, the Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister said the induction of 'Shivalik' by the Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI) reflects India's growing capacity for "Atmanirbharata" (self-reliance) in the shipping sector and its increasing participation in the global energy trade.

"The arrival of Shivalik under our national flag is not just a fleet expansion, it is a statement of confidence in India's maritime resurgence," the statement quoted Sonowal as saying.

This initiative reinforces India's commitment to building a strong, self-reliant, and globally competitive shipping sector to set the economy sail towards Viksit Bharat, he added.

The 82,000 CBM VLGC Shivalik, named after the Himalayan range, was inducted into SCI's fleet on September 10, 2025, and joins Sahyadri and Anandamayi as the corporation's third VLGC.

Built in South Korea, the 225-meter-long carrier represents cutting-edge maritime engineering with segregated tanks, advanced temperature control, and compliance with global safety and efficiency standards.

Shivalik completed her maiden voyage by loading more than 46,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), comprising propane and butane, at Ruwais, UAE, before arriving in Visakhapatnam for discharge operations for Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL).

The statement said the vessel's arrival under the Indian flag has "immense strategic significance" as it strengthens India's energy connectivity with the Arabian Gulf and ensures secure, efficient, and reliable LPG transportation to the nation.

The minister also outlined SCI's ongoing collaborations with oil and steel PSUs, under the guidance of the Ministries of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) and Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG), which are paving the way for a new era of Indian-owned and Indian-flagged vessels.

SCI is currently working with oil PSUs to aggregate demand for 112 vessels and form a joint venture (JV) for long-term fleet augmentation.