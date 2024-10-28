Sonowal reviews progress of ship repair facility, road corridor project in Assam

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday reviewed the progress of northeast's first ship repair facility at Pandu Multi Modal Terminal and an elevated road corridor project in Assam, according to an official statement.

This repair facility is being constructed with an investment of Rs 208 crore and is being developed through Hooghly-Cochin Shipyard Limited (HCSL).

The last-mile connectivity to Pandu Port Complex, through an alternative road to NH27, with an investment of Rs 180 crore, was also reviewed, the statement said.

Sonowal also met senior officials of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) to assess the progress of various projects being developed along the river Brahmaputra (National Waterways 2) with an investment of Rs 645 crore.

"Pandu is a very important location for the waterways of the northeast because of its strategic advantage.

"Keeping this in mind, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones to develop the region's first ship repair facility here," the Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister said.

According to the statement, in Assam alone, projects exceeding Rs 760 crore are currently underway, signifying the government's dedication to the region's progress.

The statement said the ports, shipping and waterways ministry is also developing river tourism and water sports along Brahmaputra under which seven tourist jetties will be constructed at Oriumghat, Bhupen Hazarika Setu, Koliabhom ora Bridge at Tezpur, Bogibeel Bridge, Dikhow Mukh, Kalongmukh and Uzanbazar in Guwahati. PTI BKS HVA