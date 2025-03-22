Sonowal to visit Singapore with eye on deeper maritime cooperation

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will leave for Singapore on Sunday for a three-day visit to take part in the Singapore Maritime Week, an official statement said on Saturday.

Invited by the Government of Singapore, the Union minister's visit is likely to further deepen maritime cooperation between India and Singapore, it said.

Sonowal is scheduled to meet his counterpart from Singapore at the bilateral meet on the sidelines of the Singapore Maritime Week.

Sonowal is also scheduled to meet some of the top maritime leaders to deliberate on ways and means to unlock opportunities in the sector, it said.

According to the statement, during the Singapore Maritime Week, Sonowal will participate in a high-level dialogue on 'Navigating Global Maritime Trends in 2025 and Beyond.' The Union minister will also meet senior ministers of the Singapore government, viz Lee Hsien Loong, Murali Pillai, Dr Amy Khor, among others.

As per the statement, Sonowal will also meet Brigit Gijsbers of the Netherlands during a bilateral meeting to further strengthen the bilateral maritime relationship between the two countries.

Sonowal will also interact with the Indian diaspora and pay a visit to the INA Memorial during his visit, the statement noted.