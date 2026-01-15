Sony India FY25 revenue up 2.4 pc to Rs 7,851 cr, profit down 6 pc to Rs 157cr

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Consumer electronics maker Sony India's revenue from operations increased 2.44 per cent to Rs 7,851.08 crore in FY25; however, its total profit for the financial year decreased by nearly 6 per cent to Rs 157.03 crore, according to a regulatory filing from the company.

Its total income, which includes other income, rose 2.45 per cent to Rs 7,917.54 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, according to financial data accessed through the business intelligence platform Tofler.

Sony India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan's tech major Sony Corporation, had a net profit of Rs 166.99 crore, and its revenue from operations stood at 7,663.74 crore in the year-ago period. India is currently the fourth largest market for Sony after the US, China, and Japan.

Sony India aims to become the third-largest global market for Sony within the next couple of years.

Sony India's advertising promotional expenses rose 2.61 per cent to Rs 183.71 crore for the financial year which ended on March 31, 2025. It was at Rs 179.02 crore a year before.

Similarly, royalties paid to its parent entity were up 6.78 per cent to Rs 276.66 crore. Its 'total tax expense' was at Rs 55.93 crore, down 4 per cent.

Sony India's total expenses were at Rs 7,704.58 crore, up 2.7 per cent in FY25.

In FY25, Sony India's revenue from its primary segment 'Consumer Audio and Visuals' stood at Rs 6,528.99 crore, up 3.63 per cent. It was at Rs 6,300.20 crore the previous year. While its revenue from 'external customers... was at Rs 1,322.09 crore.

Sony India was witnessing a fall in its revenue after its parent firm exited from the mobile phone and laptop business. At its peak, Sony India's revenue was over Rs 11,000 crore in FY15.

However, from FY22, Sony India's revenue stabilised and started to report positive growth numbers. PTI KRH KRH DR DR