Sony Music Publishing renews exclusive global deal with Tips Music

* Sony Music Publishing on Monday said it has renewed its exclusive global deal with Tips Music.

Tips Music Ltd and Sony Music Publishing announced the expansion of their successful global publishing partnership by adding YouTube (worldwide, excluding India) as a key platform for international publishing exploitation of Tips Music's catalogue.

This strategic renewal reinforces both companies' commitment to amplifying the global presence of Indian music, particularly as Bollywood soundtracks continue to gain momentum in international markets, said a joint statement.

The expanded multi-year agreement grants Sony Music Publishing extended rights to Tips Music's catalogue, which features over 32,000 tracks across 24 languages.

***** McDonald's expands presence in Eastern India, opens new restaurant in Siliguri, West Bengal * Leading QSR chain McDonald's has expanded its presence in Eastern India and has opened a new restaurant in Siliguri, West Bengal.

Connaught Plaza Restaurants has opened its first store at Siliguri, West Bengal. Connaught Plaza Restaurants is expanding the presence of McDonald's in East and North Eastern states and has presence in Sikkim and Assam.

"We are delighted to open our doors in Siliguri and welcome the community to enjoy the delicious menu, warmth, and exceptional service that we are known for. This launch marks an exciting step in our journey," McDonald’s India - North and East Managing Director Rajeev Ranjan said: McDonald’s India - North and East operates nearly 245 restaurants.

As part of its McDonald’s for Youth program, the company will recruit employees locally, with a focus on creating job opportunities for underprivileged individuals, further supporting India's economic growth.

NITI Aayog officials flag-off 20 e-cars under CESL's 'EV as a Service' initiative * Around 20 e-cars were flagged-off by NITI Aayog officials on Monday in the national capital under CESL's ‘EV as a Service’ initiative.

The E-cars were flagged-off by Sudhendu J Sinha, Advisor, Infrastructure Connectivity & Electric Mobility, NITI Aayog, K S Rejimon, Joint Secretary - Administration, NITI Aayog, Vishal Kapoor, MD & CEO, CESL and Rajneesh Rana, Head (Convergence), CESL.

Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd, a JV of CPSEs under the Ministry of Power.