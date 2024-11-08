Sony Pictures Networks India appoints Sibaji Biswas as CFO

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Sony Pictures Networks India on Friday announced the appointment of Sibaji Biswas as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective the first week of January 2025.

Advertisment

In this role, Biswas will lead Sony Pictures Networks India's (SPNI) financial strategy, planning and corporate finance, to enhance operational efficiency and growth across the company's multi-channel and digital platforms, the company said in a statement.

Biswas had been CFO and Executive Director at Syngene International, a Biocon Group firm.

His previous stints also include a 12-year tenure at Vodafone, where he held roles such as CFO of Vodafone Romania, EVP of Corporate Development, and Head of Procurement.

Advertisment

Commenting on the appointment, SPNI Managing Director & CEO Gaurav Banerjee said, "Sibaji's financial expertise and strategic approach make him a strong fit for SPNI's leadership team. His experience in building operational efficiency and navigating complex financial landscapes will be valuable as we strengthen our brand and enhance the viewer experience."