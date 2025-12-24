Soothe Healthcare partners with Japan’s Osaki Medical for feminine hygiene, baby care products

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Soothe Healthcare Pvt Ltd on Wednesday said it has signed an MoU with Japan's Osaki Medical Corporation to introduce the latter's feminine hygiene, maternity, and baby care products in India.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two firms, Osaki Medical will bring its range of Feminine, mother and baby hygiene products, including postpartum care solutions. This marks the Japanese firm's entry into the Indian market, Soothe Healthcare said in a statement.

While these products are currently imported from Japan, both companies plan to begin local manufacturing in the second phase, it added.

"With India's feminine hygiene market projected to grow at over 15 per cent CAGR and a population of more than 700 million women, the need for high-quality, safe, and innovative products has never been greater. By combining Osaki's product excellence with Soothe's strong distribution network, we aim to set new benchmarks in women's care," Soothe Healthcare Founder & CEO, Sahil Dharia said.

Osaki Medical Corporation President Masao Osaki said,"Partnering with Soothe Healthcare allows us to combine Japanese product excellence with a trusted Indian distribution partner to better serve women in a high-potential market." Soothe Healthcare, which had recently raised Rs 45 crore from existing investors and a group of ultra high net-worth family offices, its pan-India distribution network spanning over 2.1 lakh retail outlets, pharmacies, defence canteens, modern trade, and e-commerce platforms to ensure widespread availability of Osaki Medical's products in India. PTI RKL DR DR