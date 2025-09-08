Sopore fruit mandi traders suspend operations due to closure of Jammu-Srinagar NH after landslides

Srinagar, Sep 8 (PTI) Traders in Sopore fruit mandi -- Asia's second largest fruit market -- have decided to suspend operations for two days from Tuesday due to closure of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway following landslides caused by heavy rainfall over the past two weeks.

"We had called a general meeting of fruit traders and growers here at Sopore Fruit Mandi in view of the difficulties being faced in transporting the fruit to terminal markets of the country," president of the Sopore Fruit Mandi Association Fayaz Ahmad Malik told reporters.

He added, "It was unanimously decided that we will suspend the operations for next two days (Tuesday and Wednesday) and reassess the situation thereafter." Malik said at the moment, only trucks with six tyres were being allowed to proceed to Jammu and other destinations via Mughal Road.

"Nearly 1,600 six-tyre trucks were sent through Mughal road but we do not have such trucks available. Our fruit goes in 10-tyre trucks and 12-tyre trucks mostly," he said.

Malik said due to the closure of the National Highway 44, around 1,000 trucks have been stranded along the road for varied periods.

"I think the goods in those trucks are a total loss. Some of these trucks have been stranded for eight days," he added.

Malik appealed to the government for speedy restoration of the national highway to prevent further losses to the horticulture sector of Kashmir. PTI MIJ NB NB