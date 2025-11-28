Sound policies, improved governance to help India become developed by 2047: Cabinet Secy

Dharampur (Gujarat), Nov 28 (PTI) Effective coordination between elected representatives and government officials makes national development and public administration smoother, more efficient, and citizen-centric, India's top bureaucrat said on Friday.

Union Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan emphasised that keeping the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047 in mind, the central government is taking proactive steps towards economic growth, industry-friendly policies, ease of doing business, and good governance.

Speaking on the second day of the 12th 'Chintan Shibir-2025' of the Gujarat government in Dharampur town of Valsad district, the senior IAS office shared insights on India's economic development and governance strategies.

While elected representatives reflect the will of the people, government officials ensure compliance with rules and procedures, he noted.

Constructive coordination between elected representatives and officials makes national development and public administration smoother, more efficient, and citizen-centric, a state government release quoted Somanathan as saying at the three-day conclave.

The session was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, his deputy Harsh Sanghavi and senior officials.

To ensure that entrepreneurs and start-up founders do not face unnecessary trouble from tax departments, both the central and state governments are working on policy-level improvements, Somanathan maintained.

He expressed confidence that with sound policies, improved governance, and strong coordination between elected representatives and the administrative system, India will definitely achieve its target of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

India's forex reserves are strong, inflation is under control, job creation is rising, and the country's fiscal position is stable, factors that clearly signal positive overall development, the 1987-batch IAS officer told participants at the conclave.

"Over the last 10-12 years, crores of people have risen above the poverty line. These are the results of citizen-welfare-driven policies, financial reforms, PM housing schemes, sanitation campaigns, and social security initiatives," asserted Somanathan, who held key positions in government before taking over as Cabinet Secretary in August 2024.

The establishment of multiple IITs, IIMs, medical and nursing colleges has created vast employment opportunities for youth and strengthened the start-up ecosystem, laying a strong foundation for development in the coming decades, he maintained.

Praising the Gujarat government for organising the Chintan Shibir, the IAS officer said the brainstorming camp, through ideas and guidance shared by ministers and senior officials, will serve as a guiding force for policymaking and administrative reforms across the country.

The 12th edition of the Chintan Shibir started on Thursday and will conclude on Saturday. The theme of the conclave is 'Samuhik Chintan thi Samuhik Vikas taraf' (collective thinking to collective development).

The government-sponsored conference is held every two or three years to chart the future course of action for all-round development of Gujarat. The conclave was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003 when he was the Gujarat chief minister.

As many as 240 senior government functionaries are participating in the conclave, an official release said on Thursday. PTI KVM PD RSY